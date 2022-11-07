Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal Appointed as Deputy Chair for GSMA

Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia, has been appointed by the GSMA directors as the Deputy Director for GSMA for a two-year period starting from January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2024. José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair at the GSMA.

“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment, and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole”, said GSMA Director General Mats Granryd. He added that “we are delighted to welcome the new and re-elected Board members and we thank the outgoing GSMA Board members for their exceptional support”.

“I am honoured and pleased to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA at such an exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” said José María Álvarez-Pallete López.