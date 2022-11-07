Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal Appointed as Deputy Chair for GSMA

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia, has been appointed by the GSMA directors as the Deputy Director for GSMA for a two-year period starting from January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2024. José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair at the GSMA.

Highlights

  • Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia, has been appointed by the GSMA directors as the Deputy Director for GSMA.
  • Vittal will be the Deputy Chair for two years.
  • José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair at the GSMA.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel

Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia, has been appointed by the GSMA directors as the Deputy Director for GSMA for a two-year period starting from January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2024. José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair at the GSMA.

“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment, and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole”, said GSMA Director General Mats Granryd. He added that “we are delighted to welcome the new and re-elected Board members and we thank the outgoing GSMA Board members for their exceptional support”.

“I am honoured and pleased to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA at such an exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” said José María Álvarez-Pallete López.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments