PROSE Technologies Commits $20 Million Investment in India in 2023

PROSE Technologies India announced on Monday that it will be investing around USD $20 million in India in 2023. This investment will be a part of the company's 'Make in India' initiative. Under the scheme, PROSE Technologies will look to develop several types of equipment that the telcos will need within India. Products such as microwave antennas, base station antennas, filters for 4G/5G, site solutions, Active DAS products, and O-RAN radios.

PROSE said that all of these products would be manufactured in the company's Pune facility. The Pune manufacturing facility of Prose employs a total of 1400 people. With this investment, the company wants to double its manufacturing capacity.

Mr Jaideep Redkar, President of PROSE Technologies, stated, “We are committed to ‘Make in India’, and are already producing several product lines from our wireless portfolio in our Pune plant, including the base station antennas which are essential for the RAN optic. This aligns with the company’s mission to connect daily while adhering to the highest environmental, technological and quality standards. We believe that India will become the global base for manufacturing and are looking to scale up by almost two times in the next two to three years from our current levels in India.”

PROSE Technologies was one of the major participants at the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, where it showcased its latest Active DAS Solution. The solution is meant to help telecom operators enhance 5G indoor connectivity for 5G. The company already has multiple clients in India, including major telcos. The company also has a range of in-Building Solutions for Metros, Airports and other large properties.

PROSE Technologies is committed to making India for the world. Through its current capacity, it can satisfy the demand for the Indian market and export to the US. The company has chalked out aggressive plans for the next couple of years and plans to make India the supply hub to the Asia-Pacific region.