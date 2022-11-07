Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, is it a Good Buy Today

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that a user can get a full day of battery performance with just 15 minutes of charging. 

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G was released in India in early 2022.
  • Redmi devices, in general, have delivered more value to customers at affordable prices.
  • The concept and vision behind the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is the same.

Follow Us

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G was released in India in early 2022. It was one of the devices that made a lot of noise when it launched, and Xiaomi marketed the device heavily as it was a part of the Redmi Note 11 series, which was already quite popular. Redmi devices, in general, have delivered more value to customers at affordable prices. The concept and vision behind the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are the same. Now we are near the end of 2022, and the device will be almost one year old. At this point, does the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G make sense as a good buy? Especially when the number of 5G devices in the Indian market has gone up.

Relooking at Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that a user can get a full day of battery performance with just 15 minutes of charging.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with support for seven 5G bands. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a primary 108MP sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It supports liquid cooling to ensure that heat dissipation takes place fast. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack on the smartphone for wired earphone lovers. The device weighs 202 grams and has a boxy design.

On Amazon, the device has over 21,279 ratings with 4 Stars, which is very good. Currently, users purchasing the device will also get two months of free YouTube Premium. Let's take a look at the price.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Price

The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM variant. The 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 20,999. Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB variant is available at Rs 22,999. Users can also get discounts of up to Rs 1500 on select credit cards.

This device could definitely be a good buy. Many people who have used the device aren't too big fans of its camera, but the other functions and features of the smartphone are very impressive. It is available on Amazon India currently. It supports seven 5G bands and will enable you to connect with the 5G networks of Airtel and Jio. Combined with the bank offers, the device can be considered a good buy, especially when you have another old device to exchange against it.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments