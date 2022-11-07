Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, is it a Good Buy Today

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G was released in India in early 2022. It was one of the devices that made a lot of noise when it launched, and Xiaomi marketed the device heavily as it was a part of the Redmi Note 11 series, which was already quite popular. Redmi devices, in general, have delivered more value to customers at affordable prices. The concept and vision behind the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are the same. Now we are near the end of 2022, and the device will be almost one year old. At this point, does the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G make sense as a good buy? Especially when the number of 5G devices in the Indian market has gone up.

Relooking at Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that a user can get a full day of battery performance with just 15 minutes of charging.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with support for seven 5G bands. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a primary 108MP sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It supports liquid cooling to ensure that heat dissipation takes place fast. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack on the smartphone for wired earphone lovers. The device weighs 202 grams and has a boxy design.

On Amazon, the device has over 21,279 ratings with 4 Stars, which is very good. Currently, users purchasing the device will also get two months of free YouTube Premium. Let's take a look at the price.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Price

The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM variant. The 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 20,999. Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB variant is available at Rs 22,999. Users can also get discounts of up to Rs 1500 on select credit cards.

This device could definitely be a good buy. Many people who have used the device aren't too big fans of its camera, but the other functions and features of the smartphone are very impressive. It is available on Amazon India currently. It supports seven 5G bands and will enable you to connect with the 5G networks of Airtel and Jio. Combined with the bank offers, the device can be considered a good buy, especially when you have another old device to exchange against it.