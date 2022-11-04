Nigerian Office of Amazon Web Services Has Opened

The inauguration of the first office of the cloud computing corporation Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Lagos, Nigeria, was announced this week. AWS claims that the opening of its new office in Lagos is part of its effort to serve the country's expanding customer and partner base. As per the statement, the office will offer assistance to businesses of all sorts, including small businesses, large corporations, and government institutions, as they switch over to the AWS Cloud.

More Information on Amazon Web Services’ Office in Nigeria

AWS, an Amazon company, provides clients all over the world with website hosting, backup, digital marketing, analytics, application integration, blockchain, networking, and other related services. AWS claims that by creating an office in Lagos, it will be better able to handle the rise in customer and partner usage of AWS services in Nigeria. With a local presence, AWS will be able to help both new and current clients who want to use AWS products and services to innovate, save their IT costs, and expand their businesses in the cloud.

The latest investment by AWS in Africa, according to the company, is the opening of an office in Lagos. Teams of AWS account managers, partner managers, solutions architects, and other roles support Nigerian customers by managing everything from development and test environments to big data analytics; mobile, web, and social apps; enterprise business applications; IoT; and mission-critical workloads.

With initiatives like AWS Activate and educational programmes like AWS Academy, AWS Educate, and AWS re/Start, AWS also actively promotes Nigerian start-ups and the community. AWS also has a thriving user community in Lagos with hundreds of members that arrange neighbourhood events for developers to socialise and exchange expertise and best practices.

We look forward to supporting the nation's spirit of innovation and assisting our customers in hastening their digital transformation as they provide cutting-edge new goods and services to the Nigerian populace, said Ms Abdella, the company's regional manager for sub-Saharan Africa. She claims that AWS Academy supports instructors and university students in gaining information and skills connected to AWS Cloud computing in order to hasten the learning process related to the cloud. According to the regional manager, the University of Benin, the University of Jos, and Igbinedion University are all members of the AWS Academy in Nigeria.