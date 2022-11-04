What to Expect from Netflix Basic With Ads Plan for India

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

As of right now, Netflix has not disclosed when the Basic with Ads plan would expand to new territories. The plan costs $6.99 (about Rs 577) per month in the US. Until the plan is introduced here, it is unknown what the prices will be exactly. Additionally, the normal Netflix plan in India will probably be far less expensive than the US comparable amount.

Highlights

  • Earlier this year, a Netflix proposal with advertisements became official.
  • Offline viewing is not supported by the Basic with Ads subscription.
  • The plan costs $6.99 (about Rs 577) per month in the US.

Follow Us

Netflix

Earlier this year, a Netflix proposal with advertisements became official. The "Netflix Basic with Ads" option is now available in several countries, including the US. Though the firm has not yet provided a timetable, the new ad-supported plan may also be introduced in India. Netflix reported a significant loss in members earlier this year due to fierce competition from services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. One strategy employed by Netflix to entice more individuals to sign up for a membership is the new, more cheap plan. Here is what to anticipate before the plan is made accessible in India.

The "Netflix Basic with Ads" plan adds commercials to Netflix's free basic plan, giving you a viewing experience that is comparable to watching YouTube without a paid subscription. According to Netflix, there will be 4-5 minutes of advertisements per hour.

When Will the Plan Be Implemented in India?

As of right now, Netflix has not disclosed when the Basic with Ads plan will expand to new territories. Only a few countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, currently offer the plan.

The plan costs $6.99 (about Rs 577) per month in the US. Until the plan is introduced here, it is unknown what the prices will be exactly. Additionally, the normal Netflix plan in India will probably be far less expensive than the US comparable amount.

Other Drawbacks With the Plan

The "Basic with advertisements" plans appear to have a few other negatives as well. With the plan, some content is unavailable. Popular programmes like "Arrested Development" and films like "Skyfall" are also included in this. These films and programmes will be identified by a lock. Users can actually click on this lock on Netflix to see options for higher-tier plans that will unlock all the content.

Additionally, users can only broadcast in 720p quality (also a limitation of the non-ad Basic plan). Additionally, offline viewing is not supported by the Basic with Ads subscription. Users won't be able to download films or episodes to watch on a plane or in locations with spotty internet connections, thus, this means they won't be able to do so.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments