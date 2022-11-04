What to Expect from Netflix Basic With Ads Plan for India

Earlier this year, a Netflix proposal with advertisements became official. The "Netflix Basic with Ads" option is now available in several countries, including the US. Though the firm has not yet provided a timetable, the new ad-supported plan may also be introduced in India. Netflix reported a significant loss in members earlier this year due to fierce competition from services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. One strategy employed by Netflix to entice more individuals to sign up for a membership is the new, more cheap plan. Here is what to anticipate before the plan is made accessible in India.

The "Netflix Basic with Ads" plan adds commercials to Netflix's free basic plan, giving you a viewing experience that is comparable to watching YouTube without a paid subscription. According to Netflix, there will be 4-5 minutes of advertisements per hour.

When Will the Plan Be Implemented in India?

As of right now, Netflix has not disclosed when the Basic with Ads plan will expand to new territories. Only a few countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, currently offer the plan.

The plan costs $6.99 (about Rs 577) per month in the US. Until the plan is introduced here, it is unknown what the prices will be exactly. Additionally, the normal Netflix plan in India will probably be far less expensive than the US comparable amount.

Other Drawbacks With the Plan

The "Basic with advertisements" plans appear to have a few other negatives as well. With the plan, some content is unavailable. Popular programmes like "Arrested Development" and films like "Skyfall" are also included in this. These films and programmes will be identified by a lock. Users can actually click on this lock on Netflix to see options for higher-tier plans that will unlock all the content.

Additionally, users can only broadcast in 720p quality (also a limitation of the non-ad Basic plan). Additionally, offline viewing is not supported by the Basic with Ads subscription. Users won't be able to download films or episodes to watch on a plane or in locations with spotty internet connections, thus, this means they won't be able to do so.