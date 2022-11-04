Sipcot IT Park’s Chennai 1, a 17 Mw Data Centre, Launched by AdaniConneX

The launch of the Chennai 1 hyperscale data centre campus at Sipcot IT Park in Chennai, India, has been announced by AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX. The campus provides 17 megawatts (IT Load) in Phase 1 and scales up to 33 Mw at full capacity. First pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data centre in Tamil Nadu is located on the Chennai 1 site. In order to give businesses and hyperscale consumers sustainable energy options, the facility will also be powered by up to 100% renewable energy.

Additional Details on the Data Centre

Based on a statement from the company, Chennai 1 is one of the most technologically advanced colocation campuses in the area and is built to provide IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security and a commitment to 99.999 percent availability while also providing strong physical protection.

One of the world's data centre markets that is expanding the fastest is India. India now has a capacity of 600 MW for data centres, and by 2024, that capacity is anticipated to increase to 1300 MW. AdaniConneX is putting capital into the joint venture over the next ten years with the goal of constructing a platform with over 1 GW of green data centres in order to meet the rising need for dependable IT infrastructure.

All of India's major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag, and many more, are also getting hyperscale campuses built by AdaniConneX. With a focus on renewable energy sources, AdaniConneX is also building distributed Edge Data Centers and Far Edge facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets to help deliver cloud, content, and data closer to clients.

A dependable, automated, and sustainable digital infrastructure is required in India due to the country's rapid development in data output and consumption. Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX, stated that the goal of the Pan-India Data Center platform is to facilitate India's next stage of digital growth with a primary focus on sustainability and energy management.