PhonePe Gets first Green Data Centre in India

For the first time in India, Dell Technologies and NTT have constructed a green data centre for financial giant PhonePe utilising liquid immersion technology. According to the company, this is also PhonePe's first environmentally friendly data centre in India, which will aid the fintech in lowering carbon emissions and achieving sustainability objectives.

Details of the Green Data Service Centre

The Green Data Center will provide PhonePe with new prospects for data management through effective data protection, power efficiency, operational simplicity, and cloud solutions. The facility will also aid the business in creating the efficient and sustainable infrastructure so that it may expand its operations across the nation smoothly.

This 4.8 megawatt facility, located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, measures 13740 square feet and is built and designed using cutting-edge alternative cooling technologies, including Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC). The Dell PowerEdge servers in the data centre will deliver great performance, simpler management, and intelligent automation while consuming less energy.

Manish Gupta, vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, noted that this is the first data centre based on liquid immersion technology that they are introducing into the nation and that it is the greatest and most recent innovation for green data centres.

The Navi Mumbai facility is anticipated to have a power use effectiveness (PUE) of 1.27, which is lower than the industry average for air-cooled data centres of 1.6 and represents a power savings of roughly 1.58 MW. PUE is a statistic used to assess a data centre's energy efficiency.

The fundamental asset that powers digital transactions is our data centres, and power efficiency is the one measure you follow, according to Rahul Chari, cofounder of PhonePe. When they looked about decreasing their carbon footprint, they thought about what drives digital transactions. The quantity of power that will be saved will be large, and as a result, the carbon footprint will be reduced somewhat. Exponentially greater gains could be achieved by scaling this up.

This implementation is a fascinating display of the potential of cutting-edge alternative cooling technologies that can reduce power usage in a data centre. As per Sharad Sanghi, managing director of NTT Ltd. India, this is another step in the process of creating a sustainable and responsible connected future.