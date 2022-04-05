Dell Technologies India Registers Record 64% Growth in FY21

As informed by a senior company official at Dell Technologies India, the latter was able to register a record annual business growth in the financial year ended December 2021. Dell Technologies India witnessed an annual growth of 64%, the official said on Tuesday. The President and Managing Director Alok Ohrie credited this growth to the prioritisation of the digital transformation by the company to help meet customer needs and improve productivity.

The Company’s Growth

According to a report from PTI, Alok Ohrie in a statement said that Dell Technologies India grew 64% YoY basis which happens to be the record year for the company’s business in India and also includes back-to-back record quarters. He further informed that the company managed to register a 61% growth in the fourth quarter itself. However, he abstained from sharing the actual growth figures except for the percentages. Dell Technologies India follows the financial year from January to December.

It is to be noted that according to the Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker of the market and analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC), there has been a sturdy growth in India’s traditional PC market which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations with a 44.5% growth in the shipment YoY in 2021. The report further informs that Dell shipments volume in India during the December 2021 quarter grew by 31.7% and 47% for the full year of 2021 on a YoY basis.

Alok Ohrie talking about the growth said that with the ongoing situation, working and learning from anywhere has become a new reality and the company is focusing on building technology ecosystems of the future to deliver experiences that are more connected and productive. Elaborating on the same he added that it would mean enabling network infrastructure for 5G and the data era, embedding security solutions that are intelligent, automated and extends everywhere the customers’ data travels, and prioritising cloud and Software-as-a-Service consumption models.

The President and MD further said that Dell is focused on key six strategic technologies such as multi-cloud, edge, 5G, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data management and cyber security to enable end-to-end modern IT systems for the future. He particularly emphasised the importance of cyber security which is now a necessity with more and more data being generated every day.