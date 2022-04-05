Realme 9 4G Listed on Geekbench Revealing Key Specs Just Days Ahead of the Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to introduce its Realme 9 4G smartphone in India on April 7. There have been multiple leaks and rumours in the past giving us almost all the intel on its specifications and features as well as design. Now just ahead of the launch of the handset, it has been spotted at Geekbench confirming the chipset to be featured on the smartphone along with its RAM capacity and Android version. Let’s find out more.

Geekbench Listing of Realme 9 4G

According to a new report from MySmartPrice, Realme 9 4G has appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX3521. The listing of the device on Geekbench reveals that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The SoC comes equipped with an octa-core processor out of which four are clocked at 2.4GHz whereas the other four are clocked at 1.9GHz. The processor is also paired up with Adreno 610 GPU. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 12 out of the box which will come with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. Realme 9 4G was able to score 80 points in Geekbench’s single-core test and 1569 points in the multi-core test.

Realme 9 4G Specs

Realme has also recently revealed that it will soon be announcing a smartphone with 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM6 image sensor and it seems that the Realme 9 4G be the device to come featuring it. Realme is yet to officially confirm the specification details for the upcoming smartphone, however, recent speculations suggest that the device will come with an S-AMOLED display that offers 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 9 4G is expected to arrive with 6 GB or 8GB RAM options and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by the 108MP sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will support 33W rapid charging. The bottom side of the phone is populated with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille. The device will be available in gold, black, and white colour options.