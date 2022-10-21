Airtel 5G will Work on these OnePlus and Oppo 5G Phones

Bharti Airtel's 5G is not supported by every device at the moment. But in the coming days, the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are planning to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their devices so that they can support the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. Oppo and OnePlus are two major smartphone brands in India which are selling 5G phones. Since it is Diwali and you might be planning to purchase a new 5G smartphone this festive season, it is important for you to choose the right one. We are mentioning all the 5G smartphones from OnePlus and Oppo that currently support Airtel's 5G below. Along with this, we are also mentioning the names of the devices which will receive the OTA update in the near future for supporting 5G. This will help you make an informed decision while going to purchase a new smartphone.

Airtel 5G to Work on These 5G Smartphones from OnePlus

Bharti Airtel's 5G network will currently work on these OnePlus smartphones - OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 PRO 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9RT.

Bharti Airtel's 5G network support will come to these OnePlus smartphones in future - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R.

Airtel 5G to Work on These 5G Smartphones from Oppo

Bharti Airtel's 5G network will currently work on these Oppo smartphones - Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo K10 5G and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

You can also take a look at the smartphones from Samsung and Motorola that support and don't support the 5G of Bharti Airtel. Keep on the lookout for OTA updates on your smartphone.