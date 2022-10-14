Bharti Airtel is the telecom operator in India with the maximum presence of 5G networks. Airtel is providing 5G services in over eight cities in India, while Jio's 5G networks are only available in four cities. Airtel and Jio's 5G networks are not supported on all devices right now. If you are an Airtel customer with a Samsung smartphone, then you would be wondering whether your smartphone supports 5G or not. Well, worry not; we have all the data you need right now. Let's find out which smartphones from Samsung support Airtel's 5G right now.

Ensure that 5G Settings are Enabled

Before we go on and check whether your device is 5G compatible or not, ensure that you have a 5G phone with the 5G settings enabled. By default, most of the smartphones in India come with settings enabled for 4G networks only. For 5G, you have to manually enable the setting. Also, you must be in one of the cities where Airtel has launched 5G to consume its 5G network services.

Airtel 5G Supported Devices from Samsung

Samsung has a wide portfolio of 5G phones in the Indian market. Take a look at its smartphones which are currently supporting 5G, and then also the devices which will get the support in the future.

Devices which already have 5G support - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy Flip4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy Fold4.

Devices which are yet to get the software update - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung E426B (F42), Samsung A528B (A52s), Samsung M526B (M52), Samsung Flip3, Samsung Fold3, Samsung A22 5G, Samsung S20FE 5G, Samsung M32 5G, Samsung F23, Samsung A73, Samsung M42, Samsung M53 and Samsung M13.

Samsung's Statement on 5G Software Update Rollout

Samsung, in an official statement, said that all of its 5G smartphones would get the software support if they don't have it already in India. By the end of November 2022, Samsung said that it would start rolling out 5G software updates for all of its 5G capable smartphones. This means that every device which hasn't received the 5G software update yet will start getting it by the end of November 2022 or before that. Be on the lookout for updates if you own a Samsung 5G smartphone.