iPhone 13 Available for a Discounted Price on Flipkart: Check Conditions

The Big Diwali sale is presently taking place on Flipkart's platform, and a wide range of products, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, is being offered at a significant discount. A 10% instant discount is being made available during the sale thanks to a collaboration between the site and the State Bank of India (SBI). To make all discounts even more alluring, there is also an exchange offer available.

iPhone 13 Discounted Price

Apple officially reduced the price of the iPhone 13 not long after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. According to the Apple India store, the official starting price for the iPhone 13 in India is Rs 69,900. But the iPhone 13 is substantially less expensive on websites run by third parties. For instance, the official price of the iPhone 13 can be reduced by Rs 10,000 and is now available on Flipkart for as little as Rs 59,990 after a flat discount. The purchase is made even more alluring by offers from the bank and other sources.

SBI cardholders are eligible for a discount of Rs 1250. Then there is an exchange offer with a discount of Rs 16900. The price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart is reduced to about Rs 42,000 after applying the bank and exchange offers. It should be noted that the condition of the phone you choose to trade in for the iPhone 13 will have a significant impact on the exchange value.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India and has features like a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, A15 Bionic engine, iOS 16, twin cameras on the back, a large notch, and more. When compared to the iPhone 13, Apple says it has improved the battery life and performance of the iPhone 14. Comparatively, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, 60Hz refresh rate, A15 Bionic CPU, Cinematic Mode, and Photographic Styles capabilities. There are three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In terms of functionality and performance, the iPhone 13 mini is equal.