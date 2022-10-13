Airtel 5G Plus on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Series

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • All the iPhones starting from the iPhone 12 series, are capable of connecting with the 5G networks.
  • While Jio and Airtel have launched 5G networks, iPhone users can't experience it yet.
  • Apple is going to roll out this update for users, most likely in December 2022.

Airtel

All the iPhones starting from the iPhone 12 series, are capable of connecting with the 5G networks. But it is not so simple for iPhones in India. Apple is yet to rollout the OTA (over-the-air) update for iPhones to enable 5G connectivity in India. While Jio and Airtel have launched 5G networks, iPhone users can't experience it yet. It won't be possible until the concerned update from Apple arrives. Apple is going to roll out this update for users, most likely in December 2022. This means that for the next two months, the 5G experience won't be possible for iPhone users.

Regardless, it is not that big of a deal. Yes, if you live in a 5G coverage zone, then it is a bit of a let down. But if you don't, then despite having a smartphone that can connect with 5G, you won't be able to connect with 5G networks. Apple is already testing the iPhones on the 5G networks of Airtel and Jio.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series devices are currently available in the Indian market through different retailers. If you are an iPhone fan, then you can take advantage of the discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 series is already on sale, and you can purchase it with bank offers from the official website of Apple and other e-commerce platforms.

