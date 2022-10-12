iPhone 5G Update in India will Arrive Soon, What We Know

iPhones and 5G have become a heated topic of discussion in India. Users are very dissatisfied with Apple after spending upwards of Rs 1 lakh and not being able to experience 5G on their iPhones. It is worth noting that Apple said its devices are 5G supportive when it launched them globally. But now as 5G has launched in the country and users can't really experience 5G on their iPhones, it is bugging them. The issue is not on the side of the telecom operators. It is Apple that needs to release an OTA (over-the-air) update for the iPhones to enable them for supporting 5G in India.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched 5G. Both the telcos are using different deployment technologies. Airtel is going with 5G NSA and Jio is going with 5G SA. Apple is reportedly working on the software rollout for India which will also include 5G support. The Cupertino tech giant is testing its iPhones on the 5G networks of Jio and Airtel.

iPhone 5G update is reportedly going to arrive in December once Apple has finished its testing and is satisfied that users will get a great experience of using 5G in iPhones in India. For now, only Android users can experience 5G in India.

But not all the Androids are compatible as well. Since it is the early days of 5G, it would be better to hold on your big 5G smartphone purchases and wait for the ecosystem to develop so that you can make a very informed purchase in the future once the technologies have matured.