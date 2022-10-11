ColorOS 13 Beta Based on Android 13 Rollout Schedule for October 2022

Oppo has just announced the rollout schedule of ColorOS 13 Beta based on Android 13 for more of its smartphones in India. Focusing on the October time period, Oppo has announced the ColorOS 13 beta rollout schedule for multiple devices. Oppo announced the new version of ColorOS a few months back, and it is made with a focus on nature. ColorOS supports over 80 languages, including English, Bahasa, and Thai. Let's take a look at the rollout schedule of ColorOS 13 Beta for smartphones in India in October 2022.

ColorOS 13 Beta Rollout for Smartphones in India in October 2022

The ColorOS 13 Beta is already rolling out for the Reno8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. In the coming days, multiple more devices will get the OTA (over-the-air) update. From October 14, the Reno8 5G and K10 5G will start getting the ColorOS 13 Beta. From October 18, it will be the turn of F21 Pro 5G. From October 21, Oppo said that it would roll out the update for K10, A96 and A76 as well. Lastly, From October 28, the Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G and Reno6 5G would also start getting the ColorOS 13 Beta update.