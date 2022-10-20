Airtel 5G Plus Working on Only Two Motorola 5G Phones for Now

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The exact date for when these devices will get the update to support Airtel's 5G is unknown. But it should happen in the coming weeks and months. Airtel is looking to expand 5G services to other cities soon. The target market for smartphone manufacturers will keep expanding, and thus, they will be on the move to provide their devices with 5G support.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel said that its 5G Plus services would be available for consumers in eight cities in India.
  • The exact date for when these devices will get the update to support Airtel's 5G is unknown.
  • Airtel is looking to expand 5G services to other cities soon.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel said that its 5G Plus services would be available for consumers in eight cities in India. To check out the list of cities and more, click here. Consumers must own a 5G phone, and they must enable the 5G settings to get access to the network. There are several Motorola 5G phones available in the market. But right now, only two of those devices would be able to connect with the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. Below is the complete list of Motorola devices that will soon get the update for 5G support in India and the devices which already support 5G.

Airtel 5G Plus Will Work on These Motorola Devices

  • Motorola Devices that Support Airtel 5G Plus - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
  • Motorola Devices that Don't Support Airtel 5G Plus Right Now but Will Soon Get the Update - Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G71 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Razr 5G and Moto G 5G.

The exact date for when these devices will get the update to support Airtel's 5G is unknown. But it should happen in the coming weeks and months. Airtel is looking to expand 5G services to other cities soon. The target market for smartphone manufacturers will keep expanding, and thus, they will be on the move to provide their devices with 5G support. It might become a deciding factor for consumers who are thinking of buying a new phone this festive season.

If you want to get an update on the Samsung phones which currently support 5G network services of Bharti Airtel, then you can click here. Every smartphone brand is currently trying to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their 5G devices which can't yet connect with 5G networks.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments