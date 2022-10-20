Airtel 5G Plus Working on Only Two Motorola 5G Phones for Now

Bharti Airtel said that its 5G Plus services would be available for consumers in eight cities in India. To check out the list of cities and more, click here. Consumers must own a 5G phone, and they must enable the 5G settings to get access to the network. There are several Motorola 5G phones available in the market. But right now, only two of those devices would be able to connect with the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. Below is the complete list of Motorola devices that will soon get the update for 5G support in India and the devices which already support 5G.

Airtel 5G Plus Will Work on These Motorola Devices

Motorola Devices that Support Airtel 5G Plus - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. Motorola Devices that Don't Support Airtel 5G Plus Right Now but Will Soon Get the Update - Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G71 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Razr 5G and Moto G 5G.

The exact date for when these devices will get the update to support Airtel's 5G is unknown. But it should happen in the coming weeks and months. Airtel is looking to expand 5G services to other cities soon. The target market for smartphone manufacturers will keep expanding, and thus, they will be on the move to provide their devices with 5G support. It might become a deciding factor for consumers who are thinking of buying a new phone this festive season.

If you want to get an update on the Samsung phones which currently support 5G network services of Bharti Airtel, then you can click here. Every smartphone brand is currently trying to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their 5G devices which can't yet connect with 5G networks.