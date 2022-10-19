5G DRIVE Trials Provide Tier 2 Vendors with Safe RAN Access

The Division for Science, Tradition, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the United Kingdom has contributed to the 5G DRIVE (Diversified oRAN Integration and Vendor Analysis) initiative, which is being headed by Virgin Media O2. Virgin Media O2 claimed that the consortium had successfully tested a new secure community connection feature for combining private and public networks to create a community of networks.

Virgin Media O2 Is Responsible for the 5G DRIVE

The U.O. The goal of the 5G DRIVE project, according to service, is to provide a route for tier 2 RAN distributors to enter the market with their products and options, supporting the U.Okdiversification’ objective. One important part of that is assisting private networks in integrating into the networks of mobile network operators. This is accomplished through the brand-new SEPP N32 (c/f) roaming interface, a cutting-edge structure for superior private and public networks.

The initial tests, completed in June on the wavemobile 5G test lab, showed significant advancement, with a new agreement that is already in the works and is simple, scalable, and safe. In order to enable private networks to join a new "community of networks" and provide service-grade security to businesses using tried and true technologies, the group built an end-to-end testing mechanism.

A Cisco Cloud core as a service network, additional research into the scalability issues of personal and commercial 5G roaming, and more trials to develop and test an "Ori" containerised core network are all part of the program's next phase. A 5G private network using Multiple Access Edge Computing will be implemented for the trials' final simulated corporate customers.

As per David Owens, head of technical trials at Virgin Media O2 and 5G DRIVE challenge leader, this is a crucial first step in our mission to develop new solutions that offer vendor-agnostic integration functionality, advancing the secure connectivity for private networks, and helping to deliver on the promise of the 5G community of networks. We're all quite excited about the idea of a scalable solution that doesn't affect public networks and can deliver service-grade security, and that's what the 5G DRIVE challenge is aiming to do.

In order to fully utilise the capabilities of 5G, private 5G solutions must be streamlined and scaled. This is an exciting first step in figuring out how to link private networks with well-established public services in a cost-effective, secure, and scalable manner; it lays a strong platform for us to move on to the next phase of testing, according to Mark Grayson, a Cisco fellow.

The initiative's technological lead is wavemobile, while the lead collaborator, Virgin Media O2, is in charge of the practical parts of 5G DRIVE. In accordance with the initiative's rules, Cisco will assist in expanding the use of the solution outside of the U.K.