Oppo A17k Launched in India: Check Details

A less expensive counterpart of the recently released Oppo A17, Oppo has unveiled Oppo A17k in India. Although the Oppo A17k makes trade-offs with some features to keep the price more reasonable, the two phones have a similar appearance in terms of design. It's interesting that the phone just has one rear camera sensor, as opposed to other low-cost smartphones like Tecno and Redmi, which all have at least two rear camera sensors. Practically speaking, the inexpensive phone's primary camera is the only one that works well, thus the Oppo A17k's 8MP camera might deliver respectable results. Let’s take a look at the device’s specification and features.

Oppo A17k Specification and Features

The Oppo A17k has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 (HD+). The screen also features a typical 60Hz refresh rate, as you might expect. The phone features an IPX4 classification for splash resistance, and the power button on the side doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The Oppo A17k has the same MediaTek Helio G35 SoC as its older sibling, however it has less RAM.

Regarding the camera specifications, the front panel contains a 5MP sensor inside the waterdrop-shaped notch on the front panel, while the rear panel has an 8MP camera. The camera app includes settings for panoramic, Google Lens, time-lapse video, night, expert, and video. The primary camera has autofocus capabilities.

A 5000mAh battery, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and support for premium codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC are some of the Oppo A17k's additional standout features. A micro USB connector is included in the phone for charging.

Oppo A17k Price in India

On Oppo India's official website, the Oppo A17K is priced at Rs 10,499. There is only one 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Additionally, there are just two colours available: black and gold.

Recall that the Oppo A17 costs Rs 12,499 and was just recently released in India. The smartphone has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. It is also offered in two colours, however the gold colour is replaced by an orange shade.