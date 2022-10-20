Oppo A17k Launched in India: Check Details

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The Oppo A17k has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 (HD+). The screen also features a typical 60Hz refresh rate, as you might expect. The phone features an IPX4 classification for splash resistance, and the power button on the side doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The Oppo A17k has the same MediaTek Helio G35 SoC as its older sibling, however it has less RAM.

Highlights

  • Oppo has unveiled Oppo A17k in India.
  • The Oppo A17k has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 (HD+).
  • On Oppo India's official website, the Oppo A17K is priced at Rs. 10,499.

Follow Us

Oppo A17K

A less expensive counterpart of the recently released Oppo A17, Oppo has unveiled Oppo A17k in India. Although the Oppo A17k makes trade-offs with some features to keep the price more reasonable, the two phones have a similar appearance in terms of design. It's interesting that the phone just has one rear camera sensor, as opposed to other low-cost smartphones like Tecno and Redmi, which all have at least two rear camera sensors. Practically speaking, the inexpensive phone's primary camera is the only one that works well, thus the Oppo A17k's 8MP camera might deliver respectable results. Let’s take a look at the device’s specification and features.

Oppo A17k Specification and Features

The Oppo A17k has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 (HD+). The screen also features a typical 60Hz refresh rate, as you might expect. The phone features an IPX4 classification for splash resistance, and the power button on the side doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The Oppo A17k has the same MediaTek Helio G35 SoC as its older sibling, however it has less RAM.

Regarding the camera specifications, the front panel contains a 5MP sensor inside the waterdrop-shaped notch on the front panel, while the rear panel has an 8MP camera. The camera app includes settings for panoramic, Google Lens, time-lapse video, night, expert, and video. The primary camera has autofocus capabilities.

A 5000mAh battery, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and support for premium codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC are some of the Oppo A17k's additional standout features. A micro USB connector is included in the phone for charging.

Oppo A17k Price in India

On Oppo India's official website, the Oppo A17K is priced at Rs 10,499. There is only one 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Additionally, there are just two colours available: black and gold.

Recall that the Oppo A17 costs Rs 12,499 and was just recently released in India. The smartphone has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. It is also offered in two colours, however the gold colour is replaced by an orange shade.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments