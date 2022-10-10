Airtel 5G Plus will Work on all Oppo 5G Smartphones

A few days back, Bharti Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus services for customers. The telco also shared which devices its 5G would work on and which it won't for now but will in the future. Oppo India has just announced that all of its 5G smartphones would support Airtel's 5G. There are several benefits of 5G that the consumers will be able to enjoy once it is available in their area. For now, if you are considering purchasing a 5G smartphone in the budget or mid-range, Oppo's 5G devices could be a good bet if your network operator is Airtel. It is yet to be clear whether all of Oppo's 5G smartphones would also support Jio's 5G SA networks. To enjoy Airtel's 5G network, if you are in the telco's 5G network coverage zone, you have to switch on the 5G settings of your device.

Shashwat Sharma, Director - Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel, said, "Oppo has been a long-standing partner for Airtel, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them yet again in our 5G journey."

Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, said, "Our team has been working relentlessly over the year towards building 5G for all. We thank Airtel for being part of this journey and for helping us bring the wholesome 5G experience to our users immediately after implementation."