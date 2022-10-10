Telecom Infra Project’s Board of Directors Now also Includes MTN Group

Amith Maharaj, Group Technology Executive from MTN Group, has joined the Board of Directors of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) as the company's representative.

Yago Tenorio, Chairman of TIP and Fellow and Network Architecture Director at Vodafone Group, commented on the appointment: “MTN has been a great contributor since it joined TIP in 2016. From its leadership in several Project Groups and other TIP initiatives, including DCSG, MUST, OpenWiFi and OpenRAN, MTN is a trailblazer of open and disaggregated technologies in Africa and globally. MTN’s appointment to TIP’s Board of Directors further reflects the international profile of our community and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with the company and benefiting from Amith’s extensive experience on the Board.”

Amith Maharaj, Group Technology Executive, MTN Group, commented: “I’m delighted to have joined TIP’s Board of Directors and to meaningfully contribute towards driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. As a pan-African mobile operator, we see TIP is a critical part in realising our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress Forums such as TIP.”