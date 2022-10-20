Vodafone Idea Enabling MP Users Get Access to 17000 Job Opportunities

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced Vi Jobs quite a while back. Since then, the telco has been giving users access to job opportunities in several parts of the country. Now, the company said in a release that it is giving users access to over 17000 job opportunities in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The company has partnered with the Apna platform to bring these jobs closer to its users. The 17000 job openings have come in the last three months, and the Vi app will allow local users (especially youth) to get employment opportunities.

Because of the integration of the Apna platform on the Vi app, users of Vodafone Idea get priority access which pushes the resumes of the Vi users to the top for employers. This increases the chances of the users getting job calls fast. The best thing is that Vi users don't need to pay anything extra for this. The telco's customers get priority access to the Apna platform for free.

Vi said that over 7000 employers had posted 17,000 job openings in the last three months in Madhya Pradesh. Maximum job applicants have shown interest towards sales and marketing positions along with business development and delivery.

Other preferred job sectors in MP include - Accounting & Finance; Software & Web Development; Back Office such as Peon, Delivery; Restaurant related jobs such as Steward, Kitchen Help; BPO related jobs such as Tele-calling, Telesales; Marketing Jobs such as Field Sales, Digital & Online Marketing; Business Development etc.