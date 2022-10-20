Vodafone Idea Enabling MP Users Get Access to 17000 Job Opportunities

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vi said that over 7000 employers had posted 17,000 job openings in the last three months in Madhya Pradesh. Maximum job applicants have shown interest towards sales and marketing positions along with business development and delivery.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced Vi Jobs quite a while back.
  • Because of the integration of the Apna platform on the Vi app, users of Vodafone Idea get priority access which pushes the resumes of the Vi users to the top for employers.
  • The best thing is that Vi users don't need to pay anything extra for this. The telco's customers get priority access to the Apna platform for free.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced Vi Jobs quite a while back. Since then, the telco has been giving users access to job opportunities in several parts of the country. Now, the company said in a release that it is giving users access to over 17000 job opportunities in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The company has partnered with the Apna platform to bring these jobs closer to its users. The 17000 job openings have come in the last three months, and the Vi app will allow local users (especially youth) to get employment opportunities.

Because of the integration of the Apna platform on the Vi app, users of Vodafone Idea get priority access which pushes the resumes of the Vi users to the top for employers. This increases the chances of the users getting job calls fast. The best thing is that Vi users don't need to pay anything extra for this. The telco's customers get priority access to the Apna platform for free.

Vi said that over 7000 employers had posted 17,000 job openings in the last three months in Madhya Pradesh. Maximum job applicants have shown interest towards sales and marketing positions along with business development and delivery.

Other preferred job sectors in MP include - Accounting & Finance; Software & Web Development; Back Office such as Peon, Delivery; Restaurant related jobs such as Steward, Kitchen Help; BPO related jobs such as Tele-calling, Telesales; Marketing Jobs such as Field Sales, Digital & Online Marketing; Business Development etc.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments