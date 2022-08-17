Vodafone Idea Employs Saurabh Bajaj as New EVP for Prepaid Marketing

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

It will certainly be a challenge for Bajaj to work around the prepaid marketing for Vi. While the telco offers some of the best-prepaid plans in the industry, it hasn't been able to convince many high-paying users to join its network. Before joining Vi, Bajaj was working with Britannia Industries Limited for the last five years.

Vodafone Idea has onboarded Saurabh Bajaj as the new EVP (Executive Vice President) for prepaid marketing. Sharing the development on his LinkedIn profile, Bajaj wrote, "Feels great to join another wonderful brand as the Marketing Head for Vi's Prepaid Business. A new sector to understand, a fabulous team to work with & new challenges to solve. Looking forward to an action-packed rollercoaster to ride!"

It will certainly be a challenge for Bajaj to work around the prepaid marketing for Vi. While the telco offers some of the best-prepaid plans in the industry, it hasn't been able to convince many high-paying users to join its network. Before joining Vi, Bajaj was working with Britannia Industries Limited for the last five years. In his previous company as well, Bajaj was the marketing head, first for the International Business and then for the Dairy.

He has also worked for companies such as USL - Diageo, Mondelez International, and Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting. Bajaj completed his masters from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

