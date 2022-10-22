Reliance Jio Launches 5G in Chennai and Nathdwara

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, has launched 5G in Chennai, one of the most prominent cities in the country. Chennai was initially included in the plans of the telco to get 5G, but later on, it was changed to Varanasi. However, Jio has kept its promise and brought 5G by Diwali to Chennai. Along with the 5G launch in Chennai, Jio has also launched 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. All the high-footfall areas, such as religious places, educational institutes, bus stands, railway stations, commercial hubs and more, will get 5G-powered Wi-Fi services from Reliance Jio.

5G Must be Available to Every Citizen - Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said:

Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions. As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer.

Reliance Jio has already launched 5G services in the following cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi and Kolkata. The same system would work in Chennai. Users will get invites from the company on the MyJio app and get free 5G with up to 1 Gbps speed.

