Vodafone Idea 5G: Will You Get to See it Soon

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only private telecom operator in India which hasn't launched 5G network services yet. The telco is struggling with its funding plans. While Vi has tried multiple times to raise funds, it has been unsuccessful because the company's position in the market is only deteriorating with time. Vodafone Idea's 5G plans are in the dark right now. But there are some details on which we can focus. While Vi hasn't launched 5G, the telco has been working on the technology for more than a year now. In fact, Vi has built multiple partnerships with vendors and startups to showcase the power of its 5G networks. Let's see what we know about Vodafone Idea's 5G for now.

Vodafone Idea 5G: When Will it Launch?

Vi's CEO, Akshaya Moondra, earlier said that until the time they could arrange funding from the banks, they couldn't commit to the timeline for Vi's 5G rollout. Vi is already in talks with several banks for funding arrangements, along with the vendors who will provide the 5G gear. But things won't work until the money is there and the vendors are on-board. Vendors would be hesitant to provide the telco 5G gear on credit as there would be repayment concerns.

Vodafone Idea Showcased Multiple 5G Use Cases

Vodafone Idea showcased multiple use cases powered by its 5G network at the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. In fact, Vi was the first telco in India to showcase the use cases of 5G networks to the media back in November 2021. We also did a speed test of Vi's 5G networks at the IMC 2022 on multiple smartphones. Take a look at the speed test on the video below and also share it with your friends who are planning to consume the 5G services of Vodafone Idea as and when they are available.