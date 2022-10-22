iPhone 14 Pro Max is Not Being Made in India

Apple is reportedly lowering the amount of product manufacturing it outsources to China. The business issued a statement last month that said, “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.” Both the Indian market and exports are served by the production of the iPhone 14 models at the Foxconn facility close to Chennai.

  • In India, Apple began producing the iPhone 14 in September of this year.
  • According to reports, Apple will not produce its premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from the just-launched iPhone 14 series in the nation.
  • A new JP Morgan estimate predicts that India would produce 5% of the total amount of iPhone 14 units.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

In India, Apple began producing the iPhone 14 in September of this year. Yesterday, a picture that appeared to show that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was also made in India was circulated by some Chinese and Indian tipsters. According to reports, Apple will not produce its premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from the just-launched iPhone 14 series in the nation.

Information on the Production That Has Stopped

Yesterday, a photograph of the iPhone 14 Pro Max's retail packaging started circulating online. There have been reports that Apple has begun producing the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India, as the retail packaging stated that it was "Assembled in India." We now know that Apple does not produce the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 series in India. As a result, the business does not offer the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max anyplace in the globe with the inscription "Assembled in India.”

At this rate, industry observers anticipate that Apple may produce the iPhone 15 simultaneously in China and India by the next year. With the release of the iPhone SE in 2017, the tech giant began producing iPhones in India.

A new JP Morgan estimate predicts that India would produce 5% of the total amount of iPhone 14 units. Additionally, it predicted that by 2025, 25% of all Apple products would be produced somewhere other than China. So it appears that China will continue to play a significant role in Apple's production plan for at least the foreseeable future.

