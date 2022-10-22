Entel and Ericsson Strengthen their Collaboration for Private 5G in Chile

A new 5G Standalone (SA) agreement between Ericsson and Entel is anticipated to change Chile's fifth-generation networks and hasten the country's transition to industry 4.0. Entel Corp will incorporate Ericsson's Private 5G solution into its offering and work with communications service providers (CSPs) to provide it as part of this deal.

Business-Critical Apps Can Run on 5G SA Networks

The quick data processing of 5G SA networks makes them particularly well suited to complex industrial contexts, supporting mission-critical applications that call for ultra-fast response times in the millisecond range. Numerous industries, including mining, ports, the automobile industry, and agriculture, are already using Ericsson's 5G SA networks on a global scale.

Customers in the Entel Corp section will gain from the usage of high-speed mobile networks and the capacity to link tens of thousands of devices for optimal performance, with guaranteed quality of service, a minimum amount of delays, privacy, and data reliability.

In addition to conducting a dozen trial projects, Ericsson and Entel have collaborated to roll out 5G throughout Chile. These pilots span a variety of sectors, including health (first remote ultrasound), smart manufacturing (remote-controlled robots), agriculture and forestry (drones with advanced analytics for real-time monitoring and information on the status of crops), and transportation management.

Vice President of Corporations Market at Entel, Julián San Martin, said that this significant deal with Ericsson will help their large customers move toward Industry 4.0 and give them access to the advantages of a cutting-edge technology like 5G in terms of operational efficiency. With the aid of Entel Corp, they put all of their experience at the disposal of accelerating the digital transformation processes of their customers through solid and convergent solutions.

In Chile, Entel made history last month when it completed the first stage of its new 5G network's statewide deployment with 100% of the contract delivered. The private 5G rollout by Ericsson in Latin America is not its first. In accordance with a report published in September, the Swiss multinational food and beverage industry corporation Nestlé had installed an Ericsson Private 5G network in Mexico.