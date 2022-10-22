iQOO Neo 7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Check Details

The iQOO Neo 7 5G has been launched as the company's latest high-end product. The Neo 7 5G has been introduced as a successor to the Neo 6 5G. It is anticipated to reach India soon. However, the company has not yet issued a statement. The Neo 7 5G has a lot of high-end features. So let's look at the features, cost, and other information for the gadget.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Specification and Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is the company's newest flagship smartphone chip, is included in the iQOO Neo 7 5G. The flagship SoC has a max clock speed of 3.05 GHz and is based on a 6nm process. The Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the Neo 7 5G, according to the manufacturer, has been specially tweaked for improved performance and high efficiency. The smartphone includes a 4013mm2 large liquid vapour chamber for thermal control.

Additionally, the new iQOO smartphone has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display. The flat E5 AMOLED screen has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera in the upper centre. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. A separate display chip is also included on the screen for capabilities like frame rate interpolation. It has a 5000mAh battery inside. In addition to including a larger battery, iQOO has enhanced the pace of rapid charging. 120W rapid charging is now supported by the Neo 7 5G. The quick charger has been enclosed in a box by the company. The phone ships with Origin OS, which is based on Android 13. Funtouch OS 13 is anticipated to be added to the worldwide version.

In terms of camera features, the Neo 7 5G has a triple-camera configuration on the rear. The square-shaped camera module features a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The primary camera is compatible with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The gadget has a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Price

Additionally, the phone comes with four storage options. The base model costs CNY 2699 (about Rs 30,900) and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 34,300). Prices for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage choices are CNY 3299 (about Rs 37,700) and CNY 3599, respectively (roughly Rs 41,200). It comes in the colours Orange, Blue, and Black.