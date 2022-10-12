Airtel and Jio 5G Network Would Work on These Phones

The 5G network was introduced in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the sixth Indian Mobile Congress with considerable hoopla and much intrigue. In India, a lot of famous brands' products, including those from Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo, offer 5G connectivity. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai are just a few of the places where Airtel is providing 5G advantages to its customers. The list of handsets that will support 5G connectivity is provided below.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Poco

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, and Poco X4 Pro have been given 5G support.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Redmi 11 Prime + 5G, Redmi K50i will also get 5G speed.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Realme

Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro, Realme 9i GT, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T 150W will get the benefit of 5G.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Vivo

Vivo X50 Pro , Vivo V20 Pro , Vivo X60 Pro+ , Vivo X60 , Vivo X60 Pro , Vivo V21 5G , Vivo V21e , Vivo X70 Pro , Vivo X70 Pro+ , Vivo Y72 5G , Vivo V23 5G , Vivo V23 Pro 5G , Vivo V23e 5G , Vivo T1 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo T1 Pro, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo Y55s 5G are in the list.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Oppo

Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 pro, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo F21s Pro 5G are part of the list.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from OnePlus

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8 - (OTA Update pending), OnePlus 8T- (OTA update yet to be received), OnePlus 8 Pro - (OTA update pending), OnePlus Nord 2 - (OTA update yet to be received), OnePlus 9R - (OTA update yet to be received) will get the benefit of 5G.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from iQOO

iQOO 3 5G, iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5 5G, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO Z6, iQOO 9T also get 5G support.

Airtel and Jio 5G Supported Phones from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - (OTA Update awaited), Samsung Galaxy S21 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung E426B (F42) - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung A528B (A52s) - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung M526B (M52) - (OTA update yet to be received) ), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - (OTA update yet to be received) Advertisement, Samsung A22 5G - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung S20FE 5G - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung M32 5G - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung F23 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung A73 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung M42 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung M53 - (OTA update yet to be received), Samsung M13 - (OTA update yet to be received) will get 5G support.

Note: Kindly do your own verification with the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) before taking any buying decision.