Airtel Africa and ATC to Bring Network Coverage in Rural Areas

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 1

As per Airtel Africa and ATC, they would gradually adapt current telecom sites to satisfy ATC green landscape. The almost $300 million that ATC has so far committed in energy saving upgrades, renewable energy deployments, and power storage technologies demonstrates its dedication to environment.

Highlights

  • The business added that it has set aside new capital to pay for the execution of upcoming resource efficiency.
  • The partners have also agreed to keep collaborating to gradually adapt current telecom sites to ATC Africa's green site requirements.
  • Additionally, Airtel Africa and ATC Africa will work together to educate underserved populations in information and communication technologies.

Follow Us

Airtel Africa

A inter strategic relationship between Airtel Africa and American Tower (ATC) has been established. It covers communication sites in Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, and Uganda and is focused on expanding digital literacy to underserved populations and furthering the two companies' green initiatives. As per Airtel Africa and ATC, they would gradually adapt current telecom sites to satisfy ATC green landscape.

American Tower Has Spent Almost $300 Million on Remedies and Enhancements for Fuel Efficiency

The almost $300 million that ATC has so far committed in energy saving upgrades, renewable energy deployments, and power storage technologies demonstrates its dedication to environment. “Over the last several years, ATC Africa has made forward-thinking investments to ensure we achieve tangible reductions in our on-site fossil fuel consumption in Africa,” stated Marek Busfy, SVP and CEO of ATC Africa. According to Airtel Africa CEO Segun Ogunsanya, “sustainability is at the core of [the carrier’s] strategy.” Also important, he shared, is extending coverage to “increasingly remote areas.”

Every new construction will conform to ATC Africa's green site requirements, which the firm claims would "substantially reduce reliance on fossil fuels" and assist the tower company in reaching its science-based goals (SBTs). By 2025, the company wants to have 12,000 solar assist sites. By 2035, it wants to have lowered indirect scope 3 supply chain emissions by at least 40% and direct scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by at least 40%.

The business added that it has set aside new capital to pay for the execution of upcoming resource efficiency. “As we selectively extend the platform services we offer, we are demonstrating our commitment to introduce new and renewable sources of energy to power our sites, which protects the industry, our customers and consumers from ongoing and future volatility in fuel prices,” Busfy continued.

The partners have also agreed to keep collaborating to gradually adapt current telecom sites to ATC Africa's green site requirements. Additionally, Airtel Africa and ATC Africa will work together to educate underserved populations in information and communication technologies.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments