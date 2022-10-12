Verizon Announces Expansion of Free Broadband Connectivity

The extension of Verizon's free internet connectivity services for low-income homes has been announced. With its new Verizon Forward Program, the corporation offers free home internet service to qualified families with 5G, LTE, or Fios. Customers enrolling in the programme are also not subject to equipment fees, contracts, or data limitations. The new initiative is now covered by the company's "Citizen Verizon" corporate social responsibility business strategy, which was first unveiled in 2020. The Economical Connection Initiative of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is a tool that is utilized by the new programme, according to Verizon.

Increasing Access to the Internet, Especially in Rural and Previously Marginalised Populations

According to an RCRWireless report, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel informed Congress in April that the initiative had already reached more than 11 million households nationwide. The Emergency Broadband Benefit, as part of the COVID-19 assistance programmes, was the initial title of the ACP, which was later renamed after receiving $14.2 billion in additional money as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. The $45 billion faucet for national broadband construction started to flow in May at the direction of the government. Parallel to the increase in ACP funding, that endeavour was handled through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) of the Commerce Department.

The ACP offers each discounts of up to $100 on Internet-connected devices such as laptops, desktop computers, and tablets, as well as monthly reductions of up to $30 per month for Internet service ($75 per month for households on eligible native lands). Eligibility criteria of the households must meet certain means-based requirements, such as membership in public assistance programmes, or the family income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Standards.

Verizon stressed that its Verizon Forward Program delivers free service, not discounted service, that can have multiple hidden layers of expenses due to fees or equipment rental charges, even though the firm is using federal ACP funding to support its initiatives. Typical monthly costs for Verizon's FWA vary depending on subscription degree and type, from $25 to $70.

Verizon’s chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg called home Internet service “not just nice to have, but a necessity. It is critical that we offer accessible, affordable and usable digital solutions. Income should not be a barrier for reliable connectivity, which is why it’s so important that we provide free Verizon Home Internet to ACP-qualifying customers across the country.”

Verizon announced Fios Forward in March, a subsidised initiative targeted at its customers who reside in areas covered by its Fios fibre optic Internet services. Customers of Verizon's ACP were given free admission to Fios Forward if they were previously subscribed to one of Verizon's Fios Mix & Match plans. The new Verizon Forward Program increases registration for consumers in places where Verizon can offer Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services using LTE or 5G rather than in areas where Fios is available.