Nokia G11 Plus with 6.5-Inch Display Launched in India

The Nokia G11 Plus is an exciting new addition to the G-Series, according to HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia smartphones. The new Nokia G11 Plus, which builds on the popularity of the G-series, gets down to business with its characteristic build quality and updates guaranteeing lifetime. With the recycling project, it enables users to dispose of their phone in a safe and secure manner after years of usage. Let’s Look at the Features and Specifications of the Device.

Nokia G11 Plus Specifications and Features

The 6.5-inch HD+ display strikes the perfect balance between comfort in the hand and pocket-ability. The Nokia G11 Plus is an absolute delight to browse and explore on because of the flawless experience provided by the 90Hz refresh rate. The Nokia G11 Plus has a three-day battery life, two versions of Android (including the newest Android 12 out of the box), three years of monthly security updates, and a hallmark build quality for unparalleled endurance. The Super Battery Saver, which is exclusive to Nokia phones, will squeeze out a few additional hours when you need them the most. The durable polycarbonate body has undergone extensive testing.

Describing the camera's specifications one can be creative since the 50MP camera uses AI technology to help it take clear, vivid shots in any lighting situation. In the darkest hours of the day, the Super Night algorithms mode will ensure that details are visible.

Nokia G11 Plus Pricing and Availability

Starting on October 7th, 2022, Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey versions of the Nokia G11 Plus will be sold in India for Rs 12,499. It may be purchased from retail establishments, Nokia.com, and reputable e-commerce websites.

Additionally, the Nokia T10 Wi-Fi was released before the end of last month, and starting on October 15th, the Nokia T10 LTE model will also be offered at top retail locations, as well as on Nokia.com and other online portals. Nokia T10 3/32 GB LTE is priced at Rs 12,799. Whereas the Nokia T10 4/64 GB LTE costs Rs 13,999.