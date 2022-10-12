5G Launch will Add to Jobs in India

The Indian economy has recently experienced consistent growth. The increase in job listings month over month has been evidence of the Indian market's steadiness even in the face of global market volatility. As major players roll out their digital services in new cities, enhance their data centre capabilities, and fill specialised positions, the hiring rate for telecom employment has increased by 13%.

In the upcoming months, recruitment activity is anticipated to increase significantly due to the ongoing festive season and growing digitisation across sectors. According to the Monster Employment Index, significant job growth has been seen in industries like production and manufacturing (up 5%), retail (up 5%), and clothes, textiles, and jewellery (up 11% in these categories). Additionally, the Index discovered a rising tendency for top management positions, highlighting the demand for competent leadership amid global downturns and Indian inflation worries.

Other industries, including import/export, tourism, and BFSI, have experienced a sharp increase in hiring. As India enjoys restriction-free travel, jobs in hospitality and travel have seen a continuous increase of 8% in September. The demand for highly qualified experts in finance and accounting has risen over the past few months despite the fact that the Indian white-collar labour market is still unreliable as businesses increasingly use developing technology in their decision-making processes.

According to the Index, Ahmedabad had the highest demand for new hires, with a 10% increase in recruiting. Progressive trends have also been observed in cities like Coimbatore (up 7%) and Jaipur (up 1%), which have seen hiring for the festive season increase across tier 2 cities and the government focus shift away from urban hubs for operations. In terms of e-recruitment activity among metro areas, Mumbai saw increase of 8%, Hyderabad of 2%, and Delhi-NCR of 0%. Government strategies for the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, as well as a renewed focus on developing a "Digital India," have inspired positive attitudes about job creation.