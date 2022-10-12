5G Launch will Add to Jobs in India

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Recruitment activity is anticipated to increase significantly due to the ongoing festive season and growing digitisation across sectors. According to the Monster Employment Index, significant job growth has been seen in industries like production and manufacturing (up 5%), retail (up 5%), and clothes, textiles, and jewellery (up 11% in these categories).

Highlights

  • The Indian economy has recently experienced consistent growth.
  • Other industries, including import/export, tourism, and BFSI, have experienced a sharp increase in hiring.
  • As India enjoys restriction-free travel, jobs in hospitality and travel have seen a continuous increase of 8% in September.

Follow Us

Job Growth

The Indian economy has recently experienced consistent growth. The increase in job listings month over month has been evidence of the Indian market's steadiness even in the face of global market volatility. As major players roll out their digital services in new cities, enhance their data centre capabilities, and fill specialised positions, the hiring rate for telecom employment has increased by 13%.

Further Details Regarding the Triggered Job

In the upcoming months, recruitment activity is anticipated to increase significantly due to the ongoing festive season and growing digitisation across sectors. According to the Monster Employment Index, significant job growth has been seen in industries like production and manufacturing (up 5%), retail (up 5%), and clothes, textiles, and jewellery (up 11% in these categories). Additionally, the Index discovered a rising tendency for top management positions, highlighting the demand for competent leadership amid global downturns and Indian inflation worries.

Other industries, including import/export, tourism, and BFSI, have experienced a sharp increase in hiring. As India enjoys restriction-free travel, jobs in hospitality and travel have seen a continuous increase of 8% in September. The demand for highly qualified experts in finance and accounting has risen over the past few months despite the fact that the Indian white-collar labour market is still unreliable as businesses increasingly use developing technology in their decision-making processes.

According to the Index, Ahmedabad had the highest demand for new hires, with a 10% increase in recruiting. Progressive trends have also been observed in cities like Coimbatore (up 7%) and Jaipur (up 1%), which have seen hiring for the festive season increase across tier 2 cities and the government focus shift away from urban hubs for operations. In terms of e-recruitment activity among metro areas, Mumbai saw increase of 8%, Hyderabad of 2%, and Delhi-NCR of 0%. Government strategies for the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, as well as a renewed focus on developing a "Digital India," have inspired positive attitudes about job creation.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments