Left-Arm Pacers Excel In Australia

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is being played on grounds across Australia. The pitches in Australia have been fruitful for the pacers as it gives that extra pace and bounce. The left-arm pacers have been the stars of the powerplay overs with the new ball.

Some of the successful left-arm pacers in this ICC T20 World Cup have been Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Joshua Little, Wayne Parnell, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman, etc.

When You Speak of Left-arm pace, the First Person That Generally Comes to Mind Is Mitchel Starc

Unlike the other left-arm pacers, Starc has had a fairly disappointing tournament. Playing in his home country, there were a lot of expectations from the big Aussie.

Arshdeep Singh Is Currently India’s Best Bowler for the Icc T20 World Cup

He has gained his captain’s trust at such a level that he is the chosen one to bowl the last over no matter what the score is.

In the match between Australia and Ireland, Joshua Little stood apart. He picked up the first hat trick of the tournament. Picking up a hat trick against the home team boosts a bowler’s confidence.

South Africa has come into the T20 World Cup with the most lethal bowling attack. Wayne Parnell might just be playing his last T20 World Cup. He has been dangerous with the new ball, especially against right-handed batsmen. He brings the ball back in which is a big discomfort for most teams.

Just like Mitchel Starc, Trent Boult is regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers of today’s generation. Over the past few years, he has really grown with his game. No matter how good a form a batsman is in, if Trent Boult has the new ball, you are under pressure.

The Sub-continent does not produce a lot of left-arm pacers but the ones that are there and that have retired, have all been lethal. Pakistan is a pace battery. They have been some great Pakistani pacers in the past like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Amir, etc. Shaheen Afridi has been equally good as his seniors.

Shaheen Can Leave a Batsman Thinking about What Shot to Play While He Swings the Ball Both Ways

The ICC T20 World Cup is about to enter the semi-final stage and there are multiple teams battling it out for the three spots left. The bowling pitches and the weather have made this a bowler’s tournament. The left-arm pacers might not be on the highest wicket-takers list but they have all impacted the matches in a substantial manner.