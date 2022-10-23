Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep, Hardik Shine to Restrict Pakistan to 159

India took on Pakistan today at the MCG for their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan put up a hard-fought total of 159 in the first innings.

India needs 160 to register their first win in the T20 world cup. The bowlers did a brilliant job of restricting the Pakistani batsmen. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start in the powerplay.

A stellar bowling performance came by Arshdeep as he picked up both of Pakistan’s openers in his first spell. There was a lot of swing for the pacers with the new ball. The outfield was not very quick, which made it even more difficult for the batsmen to get boundaries.

It was not a day for the Indian spinners as Axar Patel got smashed for 18 runs in his only over. Ravi Ashwin was wicketless as well and with a par above economy. The pacers, on the other hand, have had a great day so far.

Hardik Pandya proved to be a good asset for the Indian bowling lineup. He has been India’s go-to man to fill in the extra overs, but today he bowled with confidence and grit.

Pakistani batsmen Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed did give Pakistan something to chase. It is a defendable target at the MCG, and the Pakistan bowling lineup is fierce.

The Indian bowlers have done their job; now it is time for the experienced batting line-up to respond with the bat. The batsmen need to help their bowlers to win today and set a mark ahead in the World Cup.