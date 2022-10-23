Airtel will Take Oracle’s Help for 5G Rollout: Report

Bharti Airtel will get a lot of help from Oracle, a cloud major, with the rollout of 5G as well as existing 4G services in India. Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in eight cities of the country. The company intends to launch it in more cities in the coming days. According to an IANS report, Oracle is helping Airtel in its digital metamorphosis, internally as well as externally. Airtel users currently don't need to upgrade to a 5G SIM or recharge with any special 5G Plans to get access to 5G services. The cities where Airtel's 5G is available in are - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Nagpur.

Prasad Rai, Vice President of the Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle India, told IANS that the company is working very closely with Bharti Airtel to modernise the telco as it transitions from the 4G to the 5G era.

In November 2021, Airtel and Oracle India announced new Cloud and data centre deals. Both companies now jointly market the Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in public as well as private space.