Airtel will Take Oracle’s Help for 5G Rollout: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In November 2021, Airtel and Oracle India announced new Cloud and data centre deals. Both companies now jointly market the Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in public as well as private space.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel will get a lot of help from Oracle, a cloud major, with the rollout of 5G as well as existing 4G services in India.
  • Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in eight cities of the country.
  • The cities where Airtel's 5G is available in are - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Nagpur. 

Follow Us

Airtel

Bharti Airtel will get a lot of help from Oracle, a cloud major, with the rollout of 5G as well as existing 4G services in India. Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in eight cities of the country. The company intends to launch it in more cities in the coming days. According to an IANS report, Oracle is helping Airtel in its digital metamorphosis, internally as well as externally. Airtel users currently don't need to upgrade to a 5G SIM or recharge with any special 5G Plans to get access to 5G services. The cities where Airtel's 5G is available in are - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Nagpur.

Prasad Rai, Vice President of the Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle India, told IANS that the company is working very closely with Bharti Airtel to modernise the telco as it transitions from the 4G to the 5G era.

In November 2021, Airtel and Oracle India announced new Cloud and data centre deals. Both companies now jointly market the Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in public as well as private space.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments