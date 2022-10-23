Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First

Jasprit Bumrah is missing out on the game today due to an injury. Ravi Ashwin is going to be playing this game with Axar Patel, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. It will be an interesting combination to witness. The pitch has some grass on it, and the weather conditions are overcast, so maybe it is the right thing for India to go with bowling first. 

Ind vs Pak
We are just a few minutes away from the exciting competition of India vs Pakistan in MCG, Australia, at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The toss was just completed. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. India is going with seven batters and one all-rounder. There would be two spinners and three seamers. Pakistan is going with 5 bowlers (2 spinners and three seamers) along with seven batters as well.

This is arguably going to be the biggest match in the league stages. The pitch is very levelled and hard, which means the bounce will be consistent. The grass on the pitch will also help the batters as the grass on MCG today isn't going to help with seam, but will enable the ball to come on to bat nicely, said Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer.

