ICC T20 World Cup 2022: The Wet Winter Cup

The 2022 T20 World cup is the eighth edition of the tournament. The tournament will run over a span of twenty-eight days, from 16th October to 13th November in Australia. While the Super 8 had time for their practice matches, the other teams battled it out for the remaining four spots.

The first two matches are termed as the neighbour fight. The first match of the Super 12 will be played between the finalists of the previous edition, Australia and New Zealand. Sunday will be the clash of clans, India and Pakistan.

The Qualifying matches have already been concluded. There have been major upsets already from the qualifying matches. Two-time World Champions West Indies were knocked out on Friday by Ireland. This might just be the first upset of the World Cup. There have been Injury issues and squad changes for quite a few teams. Australia, England, Pakistan, India, etc., have all done some cutting and clipping for the tournament.

This is the first time that the tournament has come to Australia. As the defending champions, Australia seems to be the favourite to create history and win the tournament consecutively. Having said that, the South African team is banking on their lethal bowling lineup to get them to glory.

Pakistan has always been one of the best in the shortest format. They had a decent enough outing the previous time and will surely want to set the bar high with a win against India in their first match. Former Pakistani cricketer and coach Misbah-Ul-Haq says that it will be easier to defend rather than chasing. The tournament is being played in a wet winter setting which will be a help for the bowlers towards the latter end.

The Indian fans are expecting an end to the trophy drought. India has failed to capitalise on good starts to a tournament off late. In the previous edition, the record of Pakistan never beating India in ICC tournaments was also demolished. India had a miserable outing the last time, but they have a good build-up to the tournament, having beaten South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies lately. Cricket experts have questioned the team building, but the Indian coach and captain seem to be confident with the squad that has travelled to Australia.

The cricket world cup is all set to have some nail bitting finishes, some on-field drama, and their preferred team to lift the trophy. Fans will have a full month of cricketing action to see who wins the tournament on the 13th of November.