India vs NZ 3rd T20: How to Watch Online and on TV

India and New Zealand play the series decider today at the Napier. With the first T20 being washed out and the second one being an emphatic one for India, the Kiwis will fight hard to see this one off on their home ground.

Courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant century in the second T20, India is in sky-high form. Today’s match will begin at 12 p.m. IST and can be watched on multiple devices.

Watch the Match on Amazon Prime Video and DD Sports

Amazon Prime Video is the official streaming partner in India for this particular T20 series. Prime membership in India includes access to Amazon Prime Video, which costs Rs 179, Rs 459, and Rs 1,499 for monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions, respectively. Amazon has also unveiled a brand-new Prime Mobile subscription that costs Rs 599 for a whole year.

For people wanting to watch the match on TV, DD Sports (on DD Free Dish) is the official broadcaster for the match. Other than DD Sports, you will not be able to watch the match on any other channel.

You Can Also Stream Online For Free If You Are an Airtel User

Since Amazon Prime Video will be the official digital broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand T20 series in India, you may easily sign up for the service using the bundled prepaid plans that Airtel provides. These packages include an Amazon Prime Mobile subscription.

There are a few prepaid recharge plans from Airtel that have a bundled Amazon Prime Mobile subscription. The least expensive Airtel package that includes an Amazon Prime membership is Rs 699. This prepaid plan includes 3GB of data usage each day, 100 free SMS each day, unlimited voice calls, and a 56-day Amazon Prime membership.

Airtel's second plan, which grants you an Amazon Prime membership, costs Rs 999. You receive 2.5GB of data each day, 100 free SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and an 84-day Amazon Prime membership with this prepaid plan.

No Kane Williamson For New Zealand Today

Kane Williamson will not be part of the playing XI today. He has been rested for the match today, and Tim Southee will replace him in the captain’s role. In the previous T20 match, Kane was New Zealand’s batsman who got a decent score. Playing without him will be a worry for the Kiwis.

India, though, would prefer the new opening combo to succeed. In the second T20 game, the fresh opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan moved in to take against the Kiwis' speed assault.