India Travel to New Zealand for T20 Series

India travels to New Zealand for the upcoming T20 series. India will look to redeem their T20 supremacy post their semifinal defeat to England in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The series begins on the 18th of November. The Indian team is travelling with a young squad, and the senior players have been given some rest post the World Cup campaign.

Hardik Pandya Will be Captaining the Indian Team.

It will be for the first time that Hardik Pandya will be captaining the Indian team in a complete series. His teammates from the World Cup team are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul, and Dinesh Kartik have all been rested for the series. A few days ago, newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny mentioned that the Indian squad needs some major changes, and the changes will begin from the New Zealand series.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav Could be the Main Spin Options for India.

Yuzvendra Chahal did not get to play a single game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. There were many questions raised as to why he was not being tried on the Aussie pitches.

When partnered with Kuldeep Yadav, the spin twins of India have created a mess for the opposition’s batting line-up. They have been India’s most lethal bowling pair in the T20 format.

Siraj, Kishan, and Iyer Make it Back Into the Team.

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive Indian Player at last year’s IPL mega auction. He did not perform to his price tag, which even lost him his spot in the Indian team. Since then, he has been a driving force in the domestic games and has managed to make it to the squad for New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer might have to wait for his number 4 spot in the team till we have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. He is a brilliant batsman in the 50-over format, but his pace in the T20 format is relatively low. In this series, however, he might get game-time as Suryakumar Yadav will be tried at the number 3 batting position.

Mohammed Siraj was in prime form throughout 2020-21. He became India’s regular bowler at home and overseas. For the upcoming series, he will be joined by Umran Malik. Malik is a real express, and he showed how he could make batsmen uncomfortable with his pace in the IPL 2022 edition.

India is the only team to have two whitewashes against New Zealand. Both India and New Zealand were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinal stage. Beating New Zealand in their home grounds is a major task, but it was a similar Indian side that stunned Australia in Australia two years ago.