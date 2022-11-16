Ethiopia Looks to Sell 40 % Stake in State-Owned Telecom Company

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

The government said in March that it has delayed the planned partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom due to the current domestic and international economic climate. The partial sale's tendering procedure has begun in June 2021.

Highlights

  • Companies have until December 20 to submit expressions of interest.
  • The second international telecoms licence was not mentioned in the text, and the tendering procedure for it was put on hold in December 2021.
  • Efforts to entice investment have been hampered by a nearly two-year war in northern Tigray that has killed thousands of people and dislocated millions.

Follow Us

Ethio Telecom

As per a document from the finance ministry released on Wednesday, Ethiopia has decided to proceed with its intentions to sell a 40% stake in the state-owned Ethio Telecom and has requested expressions of interest from foreign businesses. Ahmed Shide, the finance minister, was quoted by the state-run news agency Fana as adding that the ministry had also asked foreign companies to submit bids for a licence for what would be the third telecoms company in the nation.

More Information Regarding the 40% Stake Sale

In Prime Minister Abiy's campaign to open up the economy, the telecoms sector in Ethiopia is viewed as the big prize. However, efforts to entice investment have been hampered by a nearly two-year war in northern Tigray that has killed thousands of people and dislocated millions. On November 2, the federal government of Ethiopia and the regional troops in Tigray signed a ceasefire deal to put an end to the warfare that had ravaged the northern province for the previous two years.

The government said in March that it had delayed the planned partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom due to the current domestic and international economic climate. The partial sale tendering procedure began in June 2021.

The planned partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom, according to a document from the finance ministry, has Deloitte Consulting Limited as a transaction consultant. Companies have until December 20 to submit expressions of interest. The second international telecoms licence was not mentioned in the text, and the tendering procedure for it was put on hold in December 2021 after requests for bids were made in September of that year.

A consortium led by Safaricom, Kenya's biggest operator, obtained the first international licence in May 2021 with a bid of $850 million, which might be used as a benchmark for the other licence. The operation of Safaricom Ethiopia began in October.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
Reliance Jio's 5G SA (Standalone) networks would run on most of the 5G smartphones from OPPO. OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments