Blaupunkt Launches New TWS Earbuds in India

The BTW09 Moksha TWS earphones from Blaupunkt have been introduced in India. These are said to guarantee that users receive the greatest sound experience, even in the noisiest settings. Even in the busiest streets, airports, subways, and other places, there is a hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation) of up to 35bd that should completely block out outside noise. There is also Blink Pair Technology, which connects to a smartphone instantly and without any delay when the case is opened. Six microphones—three in each bud—help the ANC support, and each one has a distinct purpose. Let's examine the device's specs and other information.

Blaupunkt BTW09 Moksha Specifications and Features

Blaupunkt BTW09, Moksha can run for 60 hours straight. Fast charging is supported, and the company's TurboVolt technology may provide 4.5 hours of playback after only 15 minutes of charging. Additionally, wireless charging is supported. Due to its diminutive and ideal size, the charging case is said to be unique. While the case is wirelessly charging, users can still use TurboVolt wire.

Each of the six microphones included in the Blaupunkt BTW09 Moksha TWS earphones has a specific function. Your voice is moved by the vocal mic, which is the first. The Feed Forward Mic, on the other hand, can pick up any outside noise. A feedback mic is included. These six microphones are said to include ANC technology to provide the clearest sound possible. While watching a movie or listening to music, ambient mode noise cancelling allows you to hear outside noise so that you are aware of your surroundings.

Three distinct sound styles are offered: Ambient mode is used to remain alert while simultaneously enjoying the audio, Normal is for listening to music in quiet surroundings, ANC is for noisy environments, and so on. When biking or jogging, this is extremely helpful.

Blaupunkt TWS Earbuds Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Black version of the Blaupunkt BTW09 Moksha TWS earbuds are currently on sale. Amazon and the Blaupunkt website both sell earbuds.