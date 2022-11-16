Oppo Announces First Smartphone to be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Oppo announced at Snapdragon Summit 2022 that the Chinese smartphone brand also demonstrated a smartphone implementation of Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (Google NAS), which it claims to leverage the power efficiency and latency of artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm claims that devices using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with multiple ray tracing effects enabled can deliver a consistent 60 FPS and the best visual gaming quality in top mobile games.
  • New Qualcomm chipset for premium smartphone supports 5G 5G/4G dual SIM dual active, Wi-Fi 7 and dual Bluetooth connectivity.
  • It also supports 5G mmWave and sub 6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) cellular networks, NR-DC (mmWave sub 6 dual connection) and more.

oppo

Oppo announced on Wednesday that its upcoming Find X flagship smartphone would feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset.

“We look forward to extending our cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies as we redefine the smartphone experience and place more cutting-edge technology into the hands of millions of users around the world,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Oppo.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is available and will be installed in multiple brands, including Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG), Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Redmagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Meizu and ZTE drives, according to an official statement from the chipmaker.

Qualcomm claims that devices using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with multiple ray tracing effects enabled can deliver a consistent 60 FPS and the best visual gaming quality in top mobile games.

The New Qualcomm chipset for premium smartphones supports 5G/4G dual SIM dual active, Wi-Fi 7 and dual Bluetooth connectivity. It also supports 5G mmWave and sub 6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) cellular networks, NR-DC (mmWave sub 6 dual connection) and more.

