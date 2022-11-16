5G and Premium Smartphones See Growing Demand in India

India's smartphone market recorded a decline in shipments in the third quarter of 2022, reports IDC. Shipments decreased by 10% year-on-year. The brand shipped 43 million units between July and September.

This was the lowest Q3 shipment volume since 2019. Weak demand and rising equipment prices impacted sales, despite early trading and opening of trades for the festive season of Diwali. Speaking of brands, Xiaomi keeps the top spot. Samsung regained its 2nd place, and Realme dropped to its 4th spot. Vivo and Oppo finished in the top five in 3rd and 5th place.

Shipments decreased for all of the above companies except Oppo. In the offline segment, Oppo got off to a head start. More than 70% of Xiaomi's shipments came from online channels. Vivo hit 35% for its highest-ever online delivery.

Samsung leads the 5G category with a 27% share, while Vivo comes in second with a 15% share. About 53% of Samsung's portfolio was 5G enabled. In all, the company shipped 16 million of its 5G smartphones in the third quarter. It accounts for 36% of all shipments. 5G smartphone ASP stood at $393.

Smartphones powered by MediaTek led the market with a 47% share. In contrast, Qualcomm and UNISOC had market shares of 25% and 15%, respectively. The premium segment ($500+) grew 64% year over year with an 8% market share.

Apple leads the category with a 63% share, followed by Samsung and OnePlus with 22% and 9%, respectively. The sub-$300 segment, known for growing sales in India, fell 15% year-on-year. As a result, the overall market performance collapsed.