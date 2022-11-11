BCCI Looks to Turn Things Around

An embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday brought the Indian cricket team's tournament run to an end. As of 2013, when it won the ICC Champions Trophy while being captained by MS Dhoni, India has yet to win an ICC championship. Hence the wait for an ICC championship is still ongoing.

Recent criticism of the Indian team's T20 cricket strategy has resulted in the management's decision to persist with its tried-and-true methods, not producing any positive outcomes.

The BCCI wishes to bring India back to glory. Post the semifinal match against England; the BCCI had a meeting in which they decided to change the flow of the team.

It Seems That A Lot of Senior Players Will Not be Part of the T20 Squad for Long

The next T20 World Cup, which will be held in America in 2024, will undergo a significant revision thanks to modifications that the Board of Control for Cricket in India plans to adopt over the following two years.

Furthermore, it has come to light that a number of seasoned players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, won't be involved in the short-format game for very long.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia may mark the end of the road for experienced wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik in T20Is, as reports claim that he is also not a part of the long-term strategy.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an experienced paceman who also had a mediocre performance in Australia, will play in the forthcoming series in New Zealand, but there are still concerns about the T20 futures of senior players like him.

The Younger Generation Might be Called Up for Team India

It is about time that the new-age players are watched and included in the squad. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya can play the MS Dhoni role for the youngsters.

Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Under-19 Indian team, and he has a sense of how to groom youngsters. As the coach of the Under-19 team, he had a good success rate, which the BCCI took as a positive.

Jasprit Bumrah Will Still Play a Major Role in the Squad

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah was one of the biggest losses for team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The team felt that the likes of Bumrah would have been of great help in games against South Africa and England. As of now, he is the best fast bowler India has, and he can be the leading bowler for the younger guys.