Hales, Buttler Beat India; Enter Finals

England does a Pakistan to enter the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England continues India’s World Cup knockout stage woes. India had one of the most shameful losses to England yesterday.

England Beat India by 10 Wickets

England will now play Pakistan in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Despite putting up a score that could be challenged, the opening batsmen for England quickly dispatched the Indian bowlers to win the match by a margin of 10 wickets. To advance England to the T20WorldCup final, where they will play Pakistan, the opening duo of Buttler and Hales sewed a remarkable unbroken stand of 170.

India Overcame a Rough Start to Reach 168/5 Thanks to 50s by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya Earlier in the Game

When India was put in to bat, they got off to a sluggish start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early, but Kohli managed to keep the innings together and slam his fourth fifty of the competition. But Pandya's brilliant knock was what helped India reach its goal.

India looked a bit confident after they put up their total, but the England openers had other plans. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales batted against India as if the Indian bowlers were playing their first match.

The Indian bowlers, who were some force throughout the tournament, had no answers for the English openers. Buttler and Hales took on the Indian bowlers right from the start.

There Will be Some Questions Raised Over Chahal not Being Picked

Chahal was regarded as the main man to be the game-changer. Instead of the two suspected changes, India went with only Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik. Pant did not make an impact.

The Indian spinners were the most economical today, but the important thing was wickets. India needed something from their bowlers. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy came up with no successful plans.

India continues with their ICC Knockout stage worry. They have been unsuccessful since the ICC ODI World Cup 2011. England and Pakistan have both had a rewarding tournament. It will come down to the final on Sunday, and we will see who will lift the trophy.