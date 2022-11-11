ZTE Publishes a Whitepaper on B5G Innovation at 5G Conference

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj

The whitepaper opens with GSMA Intelligence's insightful analysis of the market trend globally, operator issues, standardisation, and prospective industry verticals. In the Beyond 5G phase, ZTE evaluates a few key possible technologies based on its scenario-driven and value-oriented concepts. The business examines future scenarios and the value of services in addition to each technology's own qualities.

Highlights

  • The technologies described in the whitepaper have been turned into prototypes and are being tested in conjunction with operators.
  • The main goals of the B5G phase are to maximise and solve development issues, help 5G produce more value, and use the digital economy to boost economic recovery.
  • ZTE will actively offer goods and solutions going forward to satisfy diverse scenario requirements.

5G

The Beyond 5G Technology Whitepaper was formally unveiled by ZTE Corporation at the 5G Summit 2022. The whitepaper seeks to establish a technical foundation for the entire ecosystem in order to accelerate digital transformation throughout the Beyond 5G phase and realise the potential of 5G to benefit people, organisations, governments, and society.

Additional Information About B5G Innovation

Furthermore, several of the technologies described in the whitepaper have been turned into prototypes and are being tested in conjunction with operators. For instance, the RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent metaSurface) and base station synergy solution can effectively resolve the continuous coverage difficulty of mmWave bands and give a double guarantee of rate and coverage for value locations. Another example is integrated sensing and communication, which ZTE invented along with computing and control, enhancing new applications like facility security and vehicle-road synergy.

The main goals of the B5G phase are to maximise and solve development issues, help 5G produce more value, and use the digital economy to boost economic recovery. ZTE will actively offer goods and solutions going forward to satisfy diverse scenario requirements. In order to further accelerate digital transformation, reshape a new digital environment, and realise the win-win digital economy in the beyond 5G stage, the company will also collaborate with more industry partners, operators, distributors, and industry verticals.

Reported By

Videos

