Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Airtel recently silently added the Rs 199 prepaid plan to its offerings. With this offering, Airtel added another 30 days validity option for consumers. Vodafone Idea, which was already offering the Rs 199 plan, will now be getting some competition from Airtel in this area. Vi has often been looked at as the company that copies the tariff structure of Bharti Airtel. But that's a little unfair to say because Airtel doesn't offer the kind of additional benefits that Vi's plans come with. Regardless, let's take a look at the old Rs 199 plan from Vi and then the new Rs 199 prepaid plan from Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 199 prepaid plan to users with 18 days of validity and 1GB of daily data. With this plan, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In additional benefits, Vi offers users access to Vi Movies & TV . Post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the speed comes down to 64 Kbps. The total high-speed data that users get with this plan is 18GB. Now let's take a look at the benefits of the new Rs 199 plan from Vi.

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 199 prepaid plan as well. As mentioned, this plan was added recently by the telco in a very silent manner. The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Airtel offers truly unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 3GB of data. Along with this, users also get Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium.

So while the plan from Airtel offers lesser data to the consumers as compared to what Vi's same plan provides, it offers more validity. Vi's plan comes with 18 days of validity, while Airtel's plan offers 30 days of validity. Both plans would help consumers with different kinds of needs. Airtel's plan is more suitable for users looking for a month worth of validity and voice-calling benefits.