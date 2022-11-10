Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, has launched a new prepaid plan worth Rs 199 which will come with 30 days of service validity. TelecomTalk is bringing you the information first about this new prepaid plan from the telco, which has been added silently. This is not the first time Airtel is offering users a Rs 199 prepaid plan. Before the tariff hikes got implemented back in late 2021, Airtel used to offer a Rs 199 plan. The old Rs 199 plan from the company used to offer 24 days of validity along with 1GB of daily data. Later, the plan was said to be revised by the telco to offer 1.5GB daily data to compete with Jio, who was offering 1.5GB daily data for the same price. But now Airtel brought back the plan with a much longer validity of 30 days. So what's so special about this offering this time? Let's find out.

Bharti Airtel New Rs 199 Prepaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel is offering consumers the Rs 199 prepaid plan through the website and mobile app. It is live on the platform, and users can start recharging with the plan. Airtel will offer customers 30 days of service with this plan, along with 3GB of total data and unlimited voice calling. There are a total of 300 SMS bundled with this plan. There are additional benefits with Airtel Thanks which includes free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Post-the consumption of SMS benefits, charges will be Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Data will be charged at 50p/MB post the limit. Note that consumers can only use 100 SMS in a day at max even though they have 300 SMS with the plan. All the unused SMS and data at the expiry of the plan will also expire and can't be carried forward when recharging with the same plan again.

This is the new plan from Airtel, and it is certainly a decent offering for a niche customer base. The telco had not added any fresh prepaid plans in a long time; thus, this addition feels like water after a long drought. More importantly, this plan offers 30 days of service validity, which only select plans in the industry offer.

There are other prepaid plans under Rs 200 from Airtel that you can recharge with if you are an Airtel user. Airtel's most affordable prepaid plan at the moment costs Rs 99 and comes with a validity of 28 days. Let us know in the comments if you plan to recharge with the Rs 199 prepaid plan in the future or what you think overall about this plan.