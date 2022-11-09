How Vodafone Idea’s Priority Circles are Performing Based on Subscriber Data

Vodafone Idea, India's leading and the merged telco of Vodafone and Idea, as we all know, projected several synergy benefits before and after the merger. The single largest telco also chalked out 17 Priority circles, and as the name suggests, these circles are prioritised at the forefront to achieve the telco's goals and objectives. Let's now look into the performance of the wireless subscriber base aspect of the telco in these circles.

Vi Spectrum:

Vodafone Idea acquired mid-band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles, mmWave 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles and incremental 4G spectrum in 3 circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.

You can refer the India Spectrum Holding Timeline to check the complete Spectrum holdings of the telco.

Vi Subscriber Numbers:

While TRAI is yet to publish the September 2022 subscriber data, Vodafone Idea, in its Q2FY23 results, updated that the telco has 234.4 million subscribers as of September 30, 2022.

Some Q2FY23 Key Performance Indicators:

Average Revenue per User (ARPU): Rs 131

Average Minutes of Use per User: 599 min

Average Data Usage by 4G Subscriber: 15,365 MB (Approximately 15GB)

In this analysis, let's look into the wireless subscriber base as per TRAI for the last 12 months against the spectrum holdings of these 17 priority circles and understand how these priority circles fared.

Vi Wireless Subscriber Numbers: Sep, Oct, Nov, Dec 2021

Sl. No Circle Total Spectrum Holding Sep 21 Oct 21 Nov 21 Dec 21 1 Kerala 964.8 MHz 16,550,717 16,576,730 16,499,736 16,408,387 2 Mumbai 332.4 MHz 11,579,610 11,620,995 11,603,364 11,587,899 3 Gujarat 613.6 MHz 24,305,580 24,206,672 24,075,093 23,790,340 4 Haryana 556.0 MHz 8,027,162 7,962,609 7,896,091 7,912,039 5 Maharashtra 572.8 MHz 29,368,881 29,030,093 28,900,729 28,665,552 6 UP - West 480.0 MHz 19,343,161 19,271,089 19,123,461 19,033,068 7 Kolkata 334.0 MHz 6,457,356 6,402,240 6,355,564 6,313,538 8 Delhi 321.2 Mhz 15,812,011 15,774,846 15,823,733 15,994,885 9 West Bengal 541.6 MHz 16,496,690 16,482,187 16,449,885 16,369,180 10 Tamil Nadu 412.8 MHz 18,421,575 18,267,793 18,157,872 18,029,076 11 Punjab 431.2 MHz 8,864,450 9,004,580 8,932,142 8,871,081 12 UP - East 391.2 MHz 20,781,191 21,051,817 20,548,863 20,531,856 13 Madhya Pradesh 542.0 MHz 20,787,588 20,723,844 20,566,331 20,461,601 14 Rajasthan 432.8 MHz 11,626,794 11,557,027 11,512,840 11,463,411 15 Andhra Pradesh 310.0 MHz 14,768,586 14,589,459 14,417,213 14,241,991 16 Karnataka 310.0 MHz 8,531,587 8,456,083 8,362,821 8,249,302 17 Bihar 96.8 MHz 10,973,747 10,877,621 10,747,890 10,577,260 Total 17 Circles 262,696,686 261,855,685 259,973,628 258,500,466 Net Addition -841,001 -1,882,057 -1,473,162 Total 22 Circles 269,990,327 269,026,082 267,129,032 265,514,322

Vi Wireless Subscriber Numbers: Jan, Feb, Mar 2022

Sl. No Circle Total Spectrum Holding Jan 22 Feb 22 Mar 22 1 Kerala 964.8 MHz 16,329,344 16,163,782 15,953,380 2 Mumbai 332.4 MHz 11,849,869 11,846,621 11,837,333 3 Gujarat 613.6 MHz 23,844,613 23,867,662 23,787,229 4 Haryana 556.0 MHz 7,888,919 7,918,102 7,833,440 5 Maharashtra 572.8 MHz 29,317,539 29,301,925 28,714,243 6 UP - West 480.0 MHz 19,143,370 19,026,856 18,762,746 7 Kolkata 334.0 MHz 6,239,867 6,136,945 6,076,759 8 Delhi 321.2 Mhz 16,103,982 16,054,137 16,130,457 9 West Bengal 541.6 MHz 15,979,046 15,804,656 15,662,083 10 Tamil Nadu 412.8 MHz 17,762,548 17,898,703 17,928,621 11 Punjab 431.2 MHz 8,666,491 8,618,570 8,546,865 12 UP - East 391.2 MHz 20,736,110 20,942,068 20,543,055 13 Madhya Pradesh 542.0 MHz 20,684,045 20,307,524 19,984,148 14 Rajasthan 432.8 MHz 11,378,812 11,183,574 11,073,954 15 Andhra Pradesh 310.0 MHz 14,095,576 13,803,355 13,692,242 16 Karnataka 310.0 MHz 7,981,269 7,827,250 7,639,731 17 Bihar 96.8 MHz 10,377,727 10,314,616 10,189,484 Total 17 Circles 258,379,127 257,016,346 254,355,770 Net Addition -121,339 -1,362,781 -2,660,576 Total 22 Circles 265,125,240 263,593,051 260,774,732

Vi Wireless Subscriber Numbers: Apr, May, Jun 2022

Sl. No Circle Total Spectrum Holding Apr 22 May 22 Jun 22 1 Kerala 964.8 MHz 15,752,322 15,467,939 15,278,510 2 Mumbai 332.4 MHz 11,806,736 11,872,510 11,702,577 3 Gujarat 613.6 MHz 23,829,900 23,847,573 23,835,491 4 Haryana 556.0 MHz 7,805,801 7,798,065 7,796,890 5 Maharashtra 572.8 MHz 28,258,963 28,021,176 27,756,584 6 UP - West 480.0 MHz 18,674,757 18,568,913 18,406,223 7 Kolkata 334.0 MHz 6,094,626 6,092,618 6,080,093 8 Delhi 321.2 Mhz 16,386,314 16,349,276 16,425,147 9 West Bengal 541.6 MHz 15,702,177 15,720,882 15,665,406 10 Tamil Nadu 412.8 MHz 17,752,333 17,705,521 17,654,593 11 Punjab 431.2 MHz 8,417,752 8,434,928 8,345,197 12 UP - East 391.2 MHz 20,347,136 20,234,110 20,159,319 13 Madhya Pradesh 542.0 MHz 19,771,158 19,850,888 19,544,985 14 Rajasthan 432.8 MHz 11,028,854 10,981,737 10,891,351 15 Andhra Pradesh 310.0 MHz 13,536,849 13,462,041 13,356,859 16 Karnataka 310.0 MHz 7,595,906 7,572,092 7,473,709 17 Bihar 96.8 MHz 10,098,755 10,181,591 10,101,469 Total 17 Circles 252,860,339 252,161,860 250,474,403 Net Addition -1,495,431 -698,479 -1,687,457 Total 22 Circles 259,206,066 258,446,808 256,645,622

Vi Wireless Subscriber Numbers: Jul, Aug 2022

Sl. No Circle Total Spectrum Holding Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 1 Kerala 964.8 MHz 15,120,953 15,078,888 2 Mumbai 332.4 MHz 11,597,665 11,532,881 3 Gujarat 613.6 MHz 23,746,631 23,683,216 4 Haryana 556.0 MHz 7,800,804 7,771,735 5 Maharashtra 572.8 MHz 27,466,723 26,908,840 6 UP - West 480.0 MHz 18,303,435 18,103,713 7 Kolkata 334.0 MHz 6,061,242 6,024,917 8 Delhi 321.2 Mhz 16,444,876 16,530,586 9 West Bengal 541.6 MHz 15,561,404 15,410,317 10 Tamil Nadu 412.8 MHz 17,638,986 17,555,468 11 Punjab 431.2 MHz 8,302,554 8,210,720 12 UP - East 391.2 MHz 20,069,503 19,910,512 13 Madhya Pradesh 542.0 MHz 19,404,464 19,166,403 14 Rajasthan 432.8 MHz 10,835,672 10,750,310 15 Andhra Pradesh 310.0 MHz 13,003,669 12,957,328 16 Karnataka 310.0 MHz 7,520,391 7,442,360 17 Bihar 96.8 MHz 10,128,738 10,115,082 Total 17 Circles 249,007,710 247,153,276 Net Addition -1,466,693 -1,854,434 Total 22 Circles 255,102,703 253,144,350

Wireless Subscriber Base Overview for last 12 Months (Start - End):

Sl. No Circle Total Spectrum Holding Sep 21 Aug 22 Difference Sep 21 - Aug 22 1 Kerala 964.8 MHz 16,550,717 15,078,888 -1,471,829 2 Mumbai 332.4 MHz 11,579,610 11,532,881 -46,729 3 Gujarat 613.6 MHz 24,305,580 23,683,216 -622,364 4 Haryana 556.0 MHz 8,027,162 7,771,735 -255,427 5 Maharashtra 572.8 MHz 29,368,881 26,908,840 -2,460,041 6 UP - West 480.0 MHz 19,343,161 18,103,713 -1,239,448 7 Kolkata 334.0 MHz 6,457,356 6,024,917 -432,439 8 Delhi 321.2 Mhz 15,812,011 16,530,586 718,575 9 West Bengal 541.6 MHz 16,496,690 15,410,317 -1,086,373 10 Tamil Nadu 412.8 MHz 18,421,575 17,555,468 -866,107 11 Punjab 431.2 MHz 8,864,450 8,210,720 -653,730 12 UP - East 391.2 MHz 20,781,191 19,910,512 -870,679 13 Madhya Pradesh 542.0 MHz 20,787,588 19,166,403 -1,621,185 14 Rajasthan 432.8 MHz 11,626,794 10,750,310 -876,484 15 Andhra Pradesh 310.0 MHz 14,768,586 12,957,328 -1,811,258 16 Karnataka 310.0 MHz 8,531,587 7,442,360 -1,089,227 17 Bihar 96.8 MHz 10,973,747 10,115,082 -858,665 Total 17 Circles 262,696,686 247,153,276 -15,543,410

Bargraph Representation:

If we look at the numbers reported for the last 12 months, except for Delhi, none of the priority circles made any subscriber additions. 16 of the 17 priority circles lost wireless subscribers, while Delhi (Metro) had a slight growth of subscribers, which stood at 16,530,586 in Aug 2022 from 15,812,011 in Sep 2021.

Recent Updates from the Telco:

The telco announced Diwali Offer on three long-term prepaid plans.

The telco recently lowered its postpaid tariffs and added Extra Data, Unlimited Night and other Tariff components to its plans to retain postpaid subscribers.

Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Music Events

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has introduced 300 new-format Vi Shops in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and UP West.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans:

You can check the Complete List of Vodafone idea's Prepaid Plans as of October 30, 2022, by clicking the link.

Conclusion:

Only time will tell if Vodafone Idea's move to strategise and focus on 17 Priority circles will reap any benefits and increase the telco's market share and revenues.

Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to avoid any errors. Please report in case of any corrections. Liberalised Spectrum is considered for use with any technology.