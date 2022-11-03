Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Music Events

Vodafone Idea, with the help of its partner, launched Vi Music Events on Thursday. This is an offering for users of the telco who love music and want to see their favourite artists. Vi Music Events will be available to the users inside the Vi app. Customers of the telco will be able to see live performances by their favourite artists from the comfort of their place every Friday. To start with things, Vi will bring the legendary fusion rock band - Indian Ocean on November 4, 2022, at 7 PM, to the platform. This will be only available inside the Vi app and is offered to the customers in partnership with Hungama Music.

The thrilling line-up to this includes performances by Sunidhi Chauhan, Mame Khan, Euphoria, Sara Gurpal, Sukh-E and many more. Vi customers can groove to their trending songs and power-packed performances for almost one-hour duration concerts.

Launching the Music Concerts, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said, “Vi Music Events is a curated offering that gives Vi customers a unique opportunity to get enthralled by fabulous performances by the best in the music world, every Friday, and at the comfort and convenience of their place. Bringing the best form of music entertainment for our customers, we have curated an unparalleled lineup of eclectic performances by the best and biggest performers with a national and global fan following, in partnership with Hungama. With this strategic initiative, we intend to widen the scope and depth of our digital content offerings to let our users do more and get more on the Vi app.”

This offering is being introduced at a time when live-streamed ‘phygital’ events are becoming a buzzword paving the way for the new digital era.

Talking about this unique offering, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Hungama’s partnership with Vi aims to give immersive live experiences to our audiences, with 52 spectacular digital performances by leading artists from across the country on Hungama Music on Vi app. Hungama is all set to expand the depth and diversity of our offerings for our consumers.”

Talking about the collaboration with Vi on this intimate concert experience, Indian Ocean says, "With the wave of digitization taking the world by storm, I am excited to be a part of Hungama Live on Vi Music Events that offers the audience an immersive musical experience from the comforts of their homes. I look forward to my fans and followers to enjoy a holistic musical concert experience through this association."

The legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan talks about the musical collaboration saying, "Music has the power to entertain, to heal, to bring a change and give an ultimate experience to the audience. I am very excited to associate with Hungama Live on Vi Music Events, perform for my fans and reach a wider audience through this platform. I look forward to performances by my fellow artists as well and hope that the audience keeps coming back for more."